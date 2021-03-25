Guggenheim Capital LLC Lowers Stock Position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Guggenheim Capital LLC cut its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) by 12.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 134,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 18,430 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $23,919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. CX Institutional increased its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 73.3% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 259.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Summit X LLC purchased a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. 87.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ARE opened at $166.50 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $165.92 and a 200 day moving average of $165.32. The company has a market cap of $22.76 billion, a PE ratio of 38.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.80. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $127.00 and a 12 month high of $179.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $2.61. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 29.07% and a return on equity of 4.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $1.09 dividend. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.64%.

In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, CEO Stephen Richardson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.41, for a total value of $1,664,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 201,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,475,534.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James P. Cain sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.01, for a total transaction of $67,204.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $757,053.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,400 shares of company stock valued at $3,407,004. 1.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $194.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.89.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>Â®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

