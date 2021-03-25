Guggenheim Capital LLC Boosts Stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 20.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 82,850 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 13,887 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $25,297,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Manchester Financial Inc. increased its stake in Autodesk by 76.6% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 113 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in Autodesk in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Autodesk in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Autodesk in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Autodesk in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ADSK shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Autodesk from $300.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “sell” rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Autodesk from $265.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Autodesk from $275.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Autodesk from $290.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Autodesk currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $287.17.

In other news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 593 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.91, for a total transaction of $159,463.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CRO Steven M. Blum sold 6,772 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.90, for a total transaction of $1,820,990.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 11,155 shares of company stock valued at $2,999,623 over the last ninety days. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $261.99 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $284.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $271.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.62, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Autodesk, Inc. has a one year low of $135.52 and a one year high of $321.13. The company has a market cap of $57.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.07, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.44.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The software company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.11. Autodesk had a net margin of 11.74% and a negative return on equity of 1,423.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk Profile

Autodesk, Inc operates as a software design and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

See Also: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.