International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Sold by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL decreased its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 53.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 46,200 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 53,100 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $5,816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. High Falls Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at $217,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at $6,739,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in International Business Machines by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,913,144 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $366,703,000 after purchasing an additional 240,377 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC raised its position in International Business Machines by 104.0% in the 4th quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 8,829 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.67% of the company’s stock.

IBM stock opened at $130.62 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $123.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.34. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $102.83 and a 12 month high of $135.88. The company has a market cap of $116.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The technology company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.28. International Business Machines had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 48.69%. The firm had revenue of $20.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.71 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.99%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.90%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

