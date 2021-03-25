Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Purchases New Shares in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 30,200 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,841,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in FedEx by 77.3% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,601 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after purchasing an additional 3,315 shares during the period. AJO LP grew its stake in FedEx by 203.6% in the 3rd quarter. AJO LP now owns 7,648 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,923,000 after purchasing an additional 5,129 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in FedEx in the 3rd quarter valued at $292,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in FedEx by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 12,908 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $3,247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in FedEx in the 3rd quarter valued at $266,000. 72.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FedEx alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FDX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Wolfe Research downgraded FedEx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on FedEx from $286.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on FedEx from $300.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of FedEx in a research note on Sunday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $312.20.

NYSE:FDX opened at $268.29 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $259.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $263.49. FedEx Co. has a twelve month low of $103.40 and a twelve month high of $305.66. The stock has a market cap of $71.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.19, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $3.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.26. FedEx had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 3.28%. The firm had revenue of $21.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 17.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 5th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is 27.37%.

In related news, Director Kim Jabal sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.89, for a total transaction of $770,670.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $963,337.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP John L. Merino sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.30, for a total value of $2,733,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. Its FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment offers business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

Read More: Dollar Cost Averaging

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.