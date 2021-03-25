Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Decreases Stock Holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL trimmed its holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) by 16.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 611,200 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 123,800 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $9,663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in Devon Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,892,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Devon Energy by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 230,138 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,638,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Devon Energy by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 141,887 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,243,000 after purchasing an additional 9,818 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Devon Energy by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,199 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Devon Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $347,000. 80.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Felix Investments Holdings Ii, sold 29,579,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total value of $622,646,138.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on DVN. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $24.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Siebert Williams Shank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. US Capital Advisors reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $24.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Devon Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.08.

Devon Energy stock opened at $22.34 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $15.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 28.23 and a beta of 3.46. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.28. Devon Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $5.46 and a 12-month high of $26.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The energy company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Devon Energy had a positive return on equity of 2.38% and a negative net margin of 62.68%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,942 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

