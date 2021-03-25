Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Director John Dennis Mcmahon Sells 9,090 Shares of Stock

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 9,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.82, for a total transaction of $2,007,253.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 133,008 shares in the company, valued at $29,370,826.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

John Dennis Mcmahon also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Snowflake alerts:

On Tuesday, March 16th, John Dennis Mcmahon sold 9,090 shares of Snowflake stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total transaction of $2,172,510.00.

Shares of NYSE:SNOW opened at $208.60 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $264.42. Snowflake Inc. has a 1-year low of $208.55 and a 1-year high of $429.00.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.53). The company had revenue of $190.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.64 million. The firm’s revenue was up 117.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Snowflake during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 5,567.8% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 277,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,761,000 after acquiring an additional 272,933 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the 4th quarter worth $22,512,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 69.3% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 174,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,224,000 after purchasing an additional 71,602 shares during the period. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,814,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.16% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SNOW. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Snowflake from $295.00 to $270.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $285.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $300.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $286.69.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of various sizes in a range of industries.

Further Reading: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.