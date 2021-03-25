Prelude Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 27.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Extra Space Storage by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,978,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,735,390,000 after acquiring an additional 128,114 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Extra Space Storage by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,502,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $405,850,000 after acquiring an additional 72,047 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Extra Space Storage by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,805,764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $325,076,000 after acquiring an additional 394,349 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Extra Space Storage by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,107,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $128,269,000 after acquiring an additional 26,543 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Extra Space Storage by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,064,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $122,785,000 after acquiring an additional 71,607 shares during the period. 96.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Extra Space Storage alerts:

Several analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $124.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Raymond James raised shares of Extra Space Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Extra Space Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $125.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.85.

Shares of EXR stock opened at $130.97 on Thursday. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 12 month low of $77.15 and a 12 month high of $134.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.86, a P/E/G ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $123.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.46.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.16). Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 34.54%. The firm had revenue of $301.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. This is a positive change from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is currently 81.97%.

In other Extra Space Storage news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 56,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.69, for a total value of $7,430,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 102,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,599,663.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

Further Reading: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.