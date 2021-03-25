Engineers Gate Manager LP Acquires Shares of 13,097 Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 13,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,767,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AON. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of AON by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,605,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,184,354,000 after purchasing an additional 189,358 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AON by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,512,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,164,542,000 after purchasing an additional 14,408 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AON by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,248,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $475,076,000 after purchasing an additional 64,828 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in AON by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,242,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $473,824,000 after buying an additional 13,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in AON by 2.8% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,341,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $276,779,000 after buying an additional 37,008 shares during the last quarter. 95.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AON has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of AON from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $265.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of AON from $219.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of AON from $256.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of AON from $196.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.46.

Shares of AON opened at $225.21 on Thursday. Aon plc has a 1-year low of $151.04 and a 1-year high of $235.88. The company has a market capitalization of $50.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.06 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $226.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $209.82.

AON (NYSE:AON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. AON had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 65.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.53 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.07%.

AON Company Profile

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance solutions provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

