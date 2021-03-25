Ezio Bonvini Sells 3,917 Shares of MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) Stock

MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) SVP Ezio Bonvini sold 3,917 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $125,344.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 79,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,556,480. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of MacroGenics stock opened at $29.20 on Thursday. MacroGenics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.00 and a 52-week high of $33.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.33 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.66 and a 200-day moving average of $23.68.

Get MacroGenics alerts:

MGNX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of MacroGenics in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Barclays raised shares of MacroGenics from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of MacroGenics from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MacroGenics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.18.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of MacroGenics by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 15,975 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 2,139 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in MacroGenics by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 350,075 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,819,000 after buying an additional 27,210 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in MacroGenics by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 189,487 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,774,000 after buying an additional 6,881 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in MacroGenics by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 79,898 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after buying an additional 7,113 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in MacroGenics by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,823 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 5,629 shares during the period. 95.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MacroGenics Company Profile

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its pipeline of immuno-oncology product candidates includes Margetuximab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trial that targets HER2-expressing tumors, such as various breast and gastroesophageal cancers.

Recommended Story: Management Fee

Receive News & Ratings for MacroGenics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MacroGenics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.