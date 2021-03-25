Cappasity (CAPP) Price Tops $0.0230 on Exchanges

Cappasity (CURRENCY:CAPP) traded up 87.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 25th. In the last week, Cappasity has traded 385.6% higher against the dollar. One Cappasity token can now be bought for approximately $0.0230 or 0.00000044 BTC on exchanges. Cappasity has a total market capitalization of $15.25 million and approximately $4.20 million worth of Cappasity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.22 or 0.00023599 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.52 or 0.00049264 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $326.50 or 0.00630321 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001931 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.76 or 0.00063251 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001937 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000930 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.32 or 0.00023782 BTC.

Cappasity Token Profile

Cappasity (CRYPTO:CAPP) is a token. Its genesis date was December 4th, 2017. Cappasity’s total supply is 663,271,025 tokens. Cappasity’s official message board is medium.com/cappasity-blog . Cappasity’s official website is artoken.io . The Reddit community for Cappasity is /r/cappasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cappasity’s official Twitter account is @cappasity and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cappasity is a global decentralized trustless ecosystem that will allow users and developers to benefit from easy 3D object creation and embedding into websites, as well as mobile and VR/AR applications secured by smart contracts and blockchain technology. To simplify the content exchange between participants from all over the globe and create a borderless AR/VR community network, Cappasity proposes to use a proper utility token (CAPP) as the primary payment vehicle within the Cappasity AR/VR Ecosystem. Cappasity will use its proprietary technological platform as a lever to boost the ecosystem’s growth, and it will provide the community with its API and SDK to integrate new tools and technologies developed by third-party service providers. “

Buying and Selling Cappasity

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cappasity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cappasity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cappasity using one of the exchanges listed above.

