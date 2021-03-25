Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Has $140.97 Million Holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 9.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 529,603 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,629 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $140,974,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,171,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,642,808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528,409 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,754,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,152,000 after purchasing an additional 69,926 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 0.8% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,651,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,702,000 after acquiring an additional 22,286 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,225,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,347,000 after acquiring an additional 27,341 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,768,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,770,000 after acquiring an additional 58,882 shares during the period. 54.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE EL opened at $284.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $103.38 billion, a PE ratio of 173.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.87. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a one year low of $147.16 and a one year high of $298.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $284.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $250.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.92. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 32.72% and a net margin of 4.38%. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 51.46%.

EL has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $254.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $335.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $239.00 to $258.00 in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on The Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $311.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The Estée Lauder Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.00.

In other The Estée Lauder Companies news, insider Cedric Prouve sold 22,439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.05, for a total transaction of $6,643,065.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 255,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,767,780.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Sara E. Moss sold 17,576 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.78, for a total value of $5,110,749.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,110,749.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,114,149 shares of company stock worth $597,578,500. Company insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

