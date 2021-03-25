Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Grows Stake in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,607,674 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 297,458 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 5.01% of Carvana worth $2,061,882,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVNA. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in Carvana by 16.0% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 9,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in Carvana in the third quarter valued at about $350,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Carvana by 16.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Carvana by 81.1% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Carvana by 22.1% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Carvana stock opened at $251.00 on Thursday. Carvana Co. has a 52-week low of $44.00 and a 52-week high of $323.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.62 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of $283.75 and a 200-day moving average of $244.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 3.18.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. Carvana had a negative net margin of 3.06% and a negative return on equity of 43.19%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Carvana Co. will post -2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Carvana news, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 6,860 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.52, for a total transaction of $1,718,567.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $603,753.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Benjamin E. Huston sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.28, for a total transaction of $2,982,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 33,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,040,701.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 692,580 shares of company stock valued at $194,761,816 in the last three months. 12.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CVNA shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Carvana from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Carvana from $305.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Carvana in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Carvana from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $420.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Truist started coverage on shares of Carvana in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $314.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Carvana currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $266.27.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

