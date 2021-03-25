Marietta Investment Partners LLC Takes Position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Marietta Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 5,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Starboard Value LP acquired a new position in Corteva during the third quarter valued at $337,375,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Corteva by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,844,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,752,000 after buying an additional 1,013,239 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Corteva by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,689,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,299,000 after buying an additional 249,837 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Corteva by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,966,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,077,000 after purchasing an additional 53,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Corteva by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,370,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,904,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638,104 shares during the last quarter. 77.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CTVA shares. UBS Group upped their target price on Corteva from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Corteva from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Barclays upped their target price on Corteva from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Corteva from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Redburn Partners downgraded Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.83.

Shares of NYSE:CTVA opened at $45.51 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.25. Corteva, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.82 and a twelve month high of $47.98. The company has a market cap of $33.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.33, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.09. Corteva had a return on equity of 4.70% and a net margin of 4.42%. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. Corteva’s payout ratio is 36.36%.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

