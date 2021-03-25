Jefferies Group LLC Makes New Investment in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,129,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Eaton by 15.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,626,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,390,544,000 after purchasing an additional 3,243,644 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Eaton by 624.2% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 905,233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $108,754,000 after acquiring an additional 780,239 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Eaton by 3,073.8% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 607,807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,015,000 after acquiring an additional 588,656 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Eaton by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,809,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $697,984,000 after buying an additional 489,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Eaton by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,223,176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $387,233,000 after buying an additional 349,100 shares during the last quarter. 77.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Eaton from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Eaton from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Eaton from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank raised Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Eaton from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eaton currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.17.

In other news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 22,758 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.80, for a total value of $3,090,536.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,116,714.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Uday Yadav sold 2,213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.12, for a total transaction of $299,020.56. Insiders have sold a total of 36,740 shares of company stock worth $4,945,066 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

ETN stock opened at $134.45 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.56 billion, a PE ratio of 39.54, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.12. Eaton Co. plc has a 1-year low of $69.41 and a 1-year high of $141.37. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.61.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 7.53%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be issued a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. This is a positive change from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.62%.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company. Its Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services in North and South America, as well as hazardous duty electrical, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems internationally.

