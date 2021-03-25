Guggenheim Capital LLC Raises Stock Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,752 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,714 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $27,831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,504,221 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $13,742,475,000 after acquiring an additional 624,512 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,022,987 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,065,847,000 after purchasing an additional 686,768 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,980,068 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $922,274,000 after purchasing an additional 19,391 shares during the last quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 1,973,894 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $919,400,000 after purchasing an additional 35,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,915,477 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $845,722,000 after purchasing an additional 48,950 shares during the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TMO opened at $445.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.38 billion, a PE ratio of 36.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $468.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $468.66. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $270.13 and a 1 year high of $532.57.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $7.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $10.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.53 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 21.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.55 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 19.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th. This is a positive change from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is 8.42%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TMO. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $556.00 to $580.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $566.00 to $588.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $535.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $488.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $525.85.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

