Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Grows Position in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) by 10.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,425,388 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,101,854 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 0.12% of Packaging Co. of America worth $1,575,675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 5,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Arrow Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 768 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $143.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Packaging Co. of America in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Argus raised their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $126.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.50.

Shares of NYSE PKG opened at $129.89 on Thursday. Packaging Co. of America has a fifty-two week low of $76.68 and a fifty-two week high of $148.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $134.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $12.32 billion, a PE ratio of 26.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.07.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 7.11%. Packaging Co. of America’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Packaging Co. of America will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is 52.29%.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

