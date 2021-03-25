Analysts Expect Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $218.23 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) will post $218.23 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Douglas Emmett’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $212.69 million and the highest is $226.95 million. Douglas Emmett posted sales of $251.35 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Douglas Emmett will report full-year sales of $906.21 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $888.20 million to $939.43 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $970.29 million, with estimates ranging from $949.72 million to $1.01 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Douglas Emmett.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.36). Douglas Emmett had a return on equity of 7.53% and a net margin of 34.90%. The firm had revenue of $215.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis.

DEI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Douglas Emmett from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Raymond James cut shares of Douglas Emmett from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Douglas Emmett from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Douglas Emmett from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Douglas Emmett has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.85.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Douglas Emmett by 109.3% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 23.5% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. bought a new position in shares of Douglas Emmett in the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Douglas Emmett in the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.65% of the company’s stock.

DEI opened at $32.01 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.19, a PEG ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 0.88. Douglas Emmett has a twelve month low of $22.88 and a twelve month high of $34.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.83.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Douglas Emmett’s payout ratio is 53.33%.

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

