Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.18 EPS

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.18), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Evolus had a negative return on equity of 121.11% and a negative net margin of 120.63%.

NASDAQ EOLS opened at $16.51 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 10.03 and a current ratio of 10.42. Evolus has a one year low of $2.85 and a one year high of $17.38. The company has a market capitalization of $557.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.13 and a beta of 2.69.

EOLS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial cut Evolus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Evolus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Evolus from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho increased their price objective on Evolus from $5.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Evolus from $4.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.77.

Evolus, Inc, a performance beauty company, provides medical aesthetic products for physicians and their patients in the United States. It offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults.

