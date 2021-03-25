Nxt Market Capitalization Hits $41.14 Million (NXT)

Nxt (CURRENCY:NXT) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 25th. In the last week, Nxt has traded 20.6% lower against the dollar. Nxt has a market capitalization of $41.14 million and approximately $1.75 million worth of Nxt was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nxt coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0412 or 0.00000080 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Nxt

NXT is a PoS/LPoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 24th, 2013. Nxt’s total supply is 998,999,942 coins. Nxt’s official website is www.jelurida.com/nxt . The Reddit community for Nxt is /r/nxt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nxt’s official Twitter account is @NxtCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Nxt is nxtforum.org

Nxt Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nxt directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nxt should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nxt using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

