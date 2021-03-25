ETF Managers Group LLC Buys New Position in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY)

ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 186,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,306,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in COTY. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Coty by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,345,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,033,000 after purchasing an additional 9,425,610 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Coty in the third quarter worth approximately $8,045,000. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in Coty by 181.0% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,115,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,870,000 after acquiring an additional 2,006,614 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in Coty in the third quarter worth approximately $2,762,000. Finally, Prentice Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Coty by 36.1% in the third quarter. Prentice Capital Management LP now owns 3,836,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016,820 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.65% of the company’s stock.

COTY stock opened at $8.12 on Thursday. Coty Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.65 and a twelve month high of $9.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.88 and its 200-day moving average is $5.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a PE ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 2.25.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Coty had a negative return on equity of 3.35% and a negative net margin of 15.56%. Coty’s revenue was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Coty Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Coty from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Coty from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, December 7th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Coty from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Coty from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Coty presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.69.

In other Coty news, Director Robert S. Singer purchased 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.63 per share, with a total value of $497,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 446,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,960,175.66. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. The company provides prestige fragrances, skin care, and color cosmetics products through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Nikos, philosophy, and Tiffany & Co brands.

