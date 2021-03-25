ETF Managers Group LLC Sells 310 Shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

ETF Managers Group LLC cut its stake in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 310 shares during the quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in Datadog were worth $1,806,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Datadog by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,219,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,005,989,000 after acquiring an additional 2,002,436 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Datadog by 4.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,432,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $861,468,000 after acquiring an additional 366,675 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of Datadog by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,121,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,638,000 after acquiring an additional 564,935 shares during the period. D1 Capital Partners L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Datadog in the fourth quarter worth approximately $385,468,000. Finally, Jackson Square Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Datadog in the fourth quarter worth approximately $364,002,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Datadog alerts:

In other news, insider Madre Armelle De sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.64, for a total value of $392,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,625,566.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO David M. Obstler sold 21,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.58, for a total transaction of $2,461,854.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 78,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,053,959.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,843,475 shares of company stock worth $186,391,833 in the last three months. Insiders own 26.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DDOG opened at $81.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 6.49 and a quick ratio of 6.49. Datadog, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.04 and a 1-year high of $119.43. The company has a market capitalization of $24.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,707.76 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.62.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.08. Datadog had a negative net margin of 1.39% and a positive return on equity of 0.38%. The firm had revenue of $177.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.30 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DDOG. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Datadog from $80.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Datadog from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Datadog in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $97.00 price objective on the stock. Truist started coverage on shares of Datadog in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Datadog from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.50.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, and log management to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

Featured Article: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DDOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.