ETF Managers Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 447.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,503 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,585 shares during the quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $2,373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 71.4% in the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp grew its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 202.3% in the fourth quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 1,300.0% in the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Avion Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of DocuSign in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DocuSign in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. 72.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOCU opened at $198.46 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $232.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $227.26. The stock has a market cap of $37.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -168.19 and a beta of 0.88. DocuSign, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $78.72 and a fifty-two week high of $290.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $430.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $407.95 million. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 16.83% and a negative return on equity of 30.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 56.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

In other DocuSign news, CEO Daniel D. Springer sold 356,479 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.61, for a total transaction of $81,851,143.19. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,660,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $381,318,148.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 5,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.87, for a total transaction of $1,304,246.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 214,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,244,959.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 385,531 shares of company stock worth $88,576,399. 5.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DOCU. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of DocuSign from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of DocuSign from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $271.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of DocuSign from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of DocuSign from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. DocuSign has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $275.79.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. It also offers DocuSign CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Intelligent Insights that use artificial intelligence to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; and Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control.

