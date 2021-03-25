ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Buys 273 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,695 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $3,685,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NOW. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 372.7% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 52 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in ServiceNow in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on NOW. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on ServiceNow from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Bank of America began coverage on ServiceNow in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $650.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised ServiceNow from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $560.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on ServiceNow from $650.00 to $655.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $589.68.

NOW stock opened at $472.32 on Thursday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1-year low of $246.67 and a 1-year high of $598.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $535.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $518.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 133.80, a P/E/G ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.14.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 16.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $591.82, for a total transaction of $542,107.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,371 shares in the company, valued at $20,933,265.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 16,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $512.39, for a total value of $8,454,435.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,548.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 47,959 shares of company stock valued at $26,293,485. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform that offers workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

