Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) CFO Elena Gomez Sells 5,000 Shares

Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) CFO Elena Gomez sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.30, for a total value of $651,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,771,167.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Elena Gomez also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 20th, Elena Gomez sold 5,000 shares of Zendesk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.73, for a total value of $738,650.00.

Shares of ZEN stock opened at $129.01 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $144.87 and a 200-day moving average of $129.67. Zendesk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.60 and a 1-year high of $166.60. The stock has a market cap of $15.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.17 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.28. Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 22.55% and a negative net margin of 19.24%. The business had revenue of $283.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.38 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Zendesk, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Zendesk by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,294,485 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,043,989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345,316 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Zendesk by 86.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,992,606 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $285,182,000 after purchasing an additional 923,694 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Zendesk by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,684,594 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $241,100,000 after acquiring an additional 123,329 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital LLP boosted its holdings in Zendesk by 21.3% in the third quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 1,451,142 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $149,352,000 after acquiring an additional 254,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Zendesk by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,289,257 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $184,519,000 after acquiring an additional 56,304 shares in the last quarter. 97.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Zendesk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, December 4th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Zendesk from $143.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective (up from $170.00) on shares of Zendesk in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Zendesk from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Zendesk from $165.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Zendesk presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.31.

Zendesk Company Profile

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

