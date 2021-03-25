SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Upgraded by Susquehanna to Positive

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) was upgraded by Susquehanna from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $340.00 to $328.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $235.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $258.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $291.53.

NASDAQ:SEDG opened at $267.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 4.56 and a quick ratio of 3.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $297.72 and a 200-day moving average of $278.18. The company has a market cap of $13.80 billion, a PE ratio of 78.24, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.98. SolarEdge Technologies has a one year low of $72.80 and a one year high of $377.00.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.23). SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 11.55%. On average, equities research analysts expect that SolarEdge Technologies will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Marcel Gani sold 1,000 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.53, for a total transaction of $304,530.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Meir Adest sold 10,000 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.12, for a total transaction of $3,041,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 307,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,467,024.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 16,662 shares of company stock worth $5,154,147. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,998,029 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,914,091,000 after buying an additional 628,326 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 478.3% in the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 37,879 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,088,000 after buying an additional 31,329 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in SolarEdge Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $328,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,556 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $816,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 68.2% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 189,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $60,378,000 after buying an additional 76,700 shares during the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SolarEdge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

