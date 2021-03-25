BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) VP Aby J. Mathew Sells 10,000 Shares

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) VP Aby J. Mathew sold 10,000 shares of BioLife Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.18, for a total value of $401,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 213,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,598,399.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of BioLife Solutions stock opened at $38.96 on Thursday. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.47 and a 12 month high of $47.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of -53.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 50.41 and a beta of 1.55.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, March 21st. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.04). BioLife Solutions had a return on equity of 0.53% and a net margin of 12.67%. As a group, research analysts predict that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BLFS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on BioLife Solutions from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. B. Riley lifted their target price on BioLife Solutions from $35.50 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Maxim Group lifted their target price on BioLife Solutions from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Northland Securities lifted their target price on BioLife Solutions from $35.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Benchmark raised BioLife Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. BioLife Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.10.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower House Partners LLP bought a new position in BioLife Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $18,872,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in BioLife Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $1,041,000. EMC Capital Management bought a new position in BioLife Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $1,283,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in BioLife Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $264,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 86.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 222,521 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,876,000 after acquiring an additional 103,276 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.66% of the company’s stock.

About BioLife Solutions

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools for the cell and gene therapy industry in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

