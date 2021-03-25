Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) Price Target Increased to $110.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) had its target price raised by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $108.00 to $110.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 14.76% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho upgraded shares of Atmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.93.

Get Atmos Energy alerts:

ATO opened at $95.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $12.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.30. Atmos Energy has a fifty-two week low of $79.48 and a fifty-two week high of $111.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $90.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $914.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $985.11 million. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 9.04%. Atmos Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Atmos Energy will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATO. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,636 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,546,000 after purchasing an additional 6,314 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 9,661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $924,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in Atmos Energy by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 21,214 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after buying an additional 1,621 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its stake in Atmos Energy by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 2,348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The grew its stake in Atmos Energy by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 10,347 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $989,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.40% of the company’s stock.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

Read More: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Atmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.