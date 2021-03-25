TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TSI) Portfolio Manager Laird Landmann Acquires 3,700 Shares

TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TSI) Portfolio Manager Laird Landmann purchased 3,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.67 per share, with a total value of $20,979.00. Following the acquisition, the portfolio manager now directly owns 417,074 shares in the company, valued at $2,364,809.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Laird Landmann also recently made the following trade(s):

Get TCW Strategic Income Fund alerts:

On Friday, March 19th, Laird Landmann purchased 27,762 shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.65 per share, with a total value of $156,855.30.

Shares of TSI stock opened at $5.71 on Thursday. TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.39 and a 52 week high of $5.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.65.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.0825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.78%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TSI. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,050,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,903,000 after purchasing an additional 258,184 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $468,000. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $433,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $260,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 507,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,886,000 after purchasing an additional 39,614 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.26% of the company’s stock.

TCW Strategic Income Fund Company Profile

TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced mutual fund launched by The TCW Group, Inc The fund is managed by TCW Investment Management Company. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Story: How does quantitative easing work?

Receive News & Ratings for TCW Strategic Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TCW Strategic Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.