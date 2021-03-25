Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI) Insider James J. Cotter Living Trust Sells 4,000 Shares

Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI) insider James J. Cotter Living Trust sold 4,000 shares of Reading International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.81, for a total value of $27,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 789,790 shares in the company, valued at $5,378,469.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

James J. Cotter Living Trust also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 24th, James J. Cotter Living Trust sold 4,000 shares of Reading International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.33, for a total value of $25,320.00.

On Wednesday, March 17th, James J. Cotter Living Trust sold 4,000 shares of Reading International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.81, for a total value of $27,240.00.

On Monday, March 15th, James J. Cotter Living Trust sold 4,000 shares of Reading International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.12, for a total value of $28,480.00.

Shares of RDI opened at $6.10 on Thursday. Reading International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.21 and a 52-week high of $7.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.84. The firm has a market cap of $132.67 million, a PE ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 2.03.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Reading International by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 33,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 3,335 shares during the period. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new position in Reading International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Nantahala Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Reading International by 21.5% in the third quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 1,900,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,121,000 after buying an additional 336,184 shares during the period. 41.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Reading International Company Profile

Reading International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, and operation of entertainment and real property assets in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates in two segments, Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate. The Cinema Exhibition segment operates multiplex cinemas.

