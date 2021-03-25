Clear Perspective Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK)

Clear Perspective Advisors LLC reduced its position in Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK) by 57.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,292 shares during the quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC’s holdings in Slack Technologies were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Slack Technologies by 1.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 65,857,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,768,921,000 after acquiring an additional 808,565 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Slack Technologies by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,859,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,842,000 after acquiring an additional 2,438,238 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Slack Technologies by 9.5% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 8,549,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,652,000 after acquiring an additional 745,320 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Slack Technologies by 18.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,845,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,727,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195,783 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Slack Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $289,965,000. 65.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised Slack Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Slack Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 6th. Piper Sandler downgraded Slack Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Barclays downgraded Slack Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Cowen downgraded Slack Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.16.

In other news, SVP Robert Frati sold 2,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.99, for a total value of $90,488.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 292,406 shares in the company, valued at $12,278,127.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Stewart Butterfield sold 114,407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.08, for a total value of $4,814,246.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,211,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,976,721.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 182,716 shares of company stock valued at $7,684,861. Company insiders own 26.82% of the company’s stock.

Slack Technologies stock opened at $40.45 on Thursday. Slack Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $22.60 and a one year high of $44.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 3.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.37. The company has a market cap of $23.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.74 and a beta of -0.02.

Slack Technologies (NYSE:WORK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.02. Slack Technologies had a negative return on equity of 39.14% and a negative net margin of 42.73%. The company had revenue of $250.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Slack Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Slack Technologies, Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

