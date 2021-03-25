Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Shares Acquired by Marietta Investment Partners LLC

Marietta Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,038 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. Marietta Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHX. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. American Research & Management Co. acquired a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $105,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHX opened at $94.01 on Thursday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $56.98 and a 1-year high of $96.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $94.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.43.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

