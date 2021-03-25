Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC Has $309,000 Stock Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC boosted its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 28.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,131 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FB. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Facebook by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 159,655,331 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $43,611,449,000 after buying an additional 910,971 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 5.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,019,784 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,505,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098,694 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 19,999,781 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,463,140,000 after purchasing an additional 367,313 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,909,854 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,345,936,000 after purchasing an additional 153,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,487,626 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,410,933,000 after purchasing an additional 289,515 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.47, for a total transaction of $729,455.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $848,022.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.28, for a total transaction of $54,587.64. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $353,410.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,390,817 shares of company stock valued at $373,444,082 in the last ninety days. 14.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FB stock opened at $282.14 on Thursday. Facebook, Inc. has a one year low of $150.83 and a one year high of $304.67. The stock has a market cap of $803.44 billion, a PE ratio of 32.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $268.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $269.52.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The business had revenue of $28.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.56 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FB. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $330.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $315.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $324.24.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

