Mullen Group Ltd. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (TSE:MTL)

Mullen Group Ltd. (TSE:MTL) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 23rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th.

Shares of Mullen Group stock opened at C$12.13 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.17 billion and a PE ratio of 19.07. Mullen Group has a twelve month low of C$3.89 and a twelve month high of C$12.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$11.03 and its 200 day moving average price is C$10.35. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.81.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MTL. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Mullen Group from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Cormark increased their price objective on shares of Mullen Group from C$13.00 to C$14.25 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Mullen Group from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Mullen Group from C$11.75 to C$12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Sunday, November 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Mullen Group from C$10.50 to C$11.50 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$13.42.

Mullen Group Ltd. provides trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing, and Specialized & Industrial Services. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products.

