Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Alpha Architect Freedom 100 Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:FRDM)

Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC trimmed its position in shares of Alpha Architect Freedom 100 Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:FRDM) by 14.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,793 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,147 shares during the quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC’s holdings in Alpha Architect Freedom 100 Emerging Markets ETF were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

FRDM stock opened at $32.55 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.21. Alpha Architect Freedom 100 Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $18.00 and a one year high of $35.05.

