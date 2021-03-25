Jefferies Group LLC Buys New Holdings in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR)

Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,206,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FOUR. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Shift4 Payments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Shift4 Payments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new stake in Shift4 Payments in the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 269.0% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Shift4 Payments during the 4th quarter worth $120,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Shift4 Payments alerts:

FOUR has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Shift4 Payments from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Shift4 Payments from $70.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shift4 Payments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Shift4 Payments from $46.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Shift4 Payments from $75.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.20.

FOUR opened at $80.58 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.00 and a twelve month high of $99.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.20.

In other news, major shareholder Searchlight Capital Partners I sold 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.98, for a total value of $181,960,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 12.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Shift4 Payments

Shift4 Payments, Inc provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

Featured Article: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOUR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR).

Receive News & Ratings for Shift4 Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shift4 Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.