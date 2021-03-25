8,300 Shares in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Acquired by Jefferies Group LLC

Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,287,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AVY. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison during the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,811,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in Avery Dennison by 5,441.3% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 443,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,671,000 after purchasing an additional 435,300 shares in the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP purchased a new position in shares of Avery Dennison in the 4th quarter valued at $57,647,000. Waverton Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 89.0% in the 4th quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 573,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $88,913,000 after acquiring an additional 269,859 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 207.2% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 297,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,066,000 after acquiring an additional 200,839 shares during the period. 89.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AVY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Atlantic Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Avery Dennison from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. S&P Equity Research upgraded Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $149.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $149.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $161.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.27.

Avery Dennison stock opened at $177.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $176.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $151.82. The company has a market cap of $14.70 billion, a PE ratio of 28.29, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.95. Avery Dennison Co. has a fifty-two week low of $93.28 and a fifty-two week high of $186.77.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 44.88% and a net margin of 7.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Avery Dennison Co. will post 6.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.58%.

About Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

