Jefferies Group LLC Buys New Position in Romeo Power, Inc. (NYSE:RMO)

Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in Romeo Power, Inc. (NYSE:RMO) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 71,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,607,000. Jefferies Group LLC owned about 0.25% of Romeo Power at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Romeo Power in the 4th quarter valued at about $184,000. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Romeo Power during the 4th quarter valued at about $217,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Romeo Power during the 4th quarter valued at about $243,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Romeo Power during the 3rd quarter valued at about $249,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Romeo Power during the 4th quarter valued at about $362,000. 72.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on RMO. Cowen began coverage on shares of Romeo Power in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Romeo Power in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Romeo Power in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company.

RMO opened at $11.60 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.07. Romeo Power, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.42 and a 1 year high of $38.90.

Romeo Power, Inc, an energy storage technology company, designs and manufactures lithium-ion battery modules and packs for commercial electric vehicles in North America. The company operates through two segments, Romeo Power North America and Joint Venture Support. It also offers battery management systems; and design, research and development, and other engineering related services.

