Jefferies Group LLC Decreases Stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE)

Jefferies Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE) by 54.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,075 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 54,925 shares during the quarter. Jefferies Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF were worth $1,885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 57.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,911,721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $85,750,000 after buying an additional 1,068,171 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,040,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 453,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,965,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $14,786,000. Finally, Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $13,919,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA KBE opened at $50.17 on Thursday. SPDR S&P Bank ETF has a 12 month low of $24.10 and a 12 month high of $56.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.43 and a 200-day moving average of $40.82.

SPDR KBW Bank ETF, formerly The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (the Fund), seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index is a float adjusted modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of publicly traded companies that do business as banks or thrifts.

