ZENZO (ZNZ) Achieves Market Cap of $1.36 Million

ZENZO (CURRENCY:ZNZ) traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 25th. In the last week, ZENZO has traded 20.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. ZENZO has a market cap of $1.36 million and approximately $1,483.00 worth of ZENZO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZENZO coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0981 or 0.00000191 BTC on exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

ZENZO Profile

ZENZO is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Xevan

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 30th, 2018. ZENZO’s total supply is 25,817,180 coins and its circulating supply is 13,854,782 coins. ZENZO’s official message board is medium.com/@zenzo_ecosystem. The Reddit community for ZENZO is https://reddit.com/r/ZENZO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZENZO’s official website is www.zenzo.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZENZO is an all-encompassing ecosystem designed specifically for gamers and game developers. The foundation is the dedicated Proof of Stake gaming blockchain, known as ZENZO Blockchain. The multi-faceted driving force within this network is the ZENZO Coin, known as ZNZ. “

ZENZO Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZENZO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZENZO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZENZO using one of the exchanges listed above.

