BCJ Capital Management LLC Takes $231,000 Position in iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV)

BCJ Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 7,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares International Select Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 82,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,432,000 after buying an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 27.8% in the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 4,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC boosted its holdings in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 55.7% in the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 3,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000.

Get iShares International Select Dividend ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS IDV opened at $31.39 on Thursday. iShares International Select Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $30.57 and a 12-month high of $35.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.63.

iShares International Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones International Select Dividend Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones EPAC Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Read More: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for iShares International Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares International Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.