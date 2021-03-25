BCJ Capital Management LLC Takes Position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

BCJ Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Adirondack Trust Co. raised its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 4,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. NewFocus Financial Group LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. NewFocus Financial Group LLC now owns 2,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc raised its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 1,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Aua Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Aua Capital Management LLC now owns 10,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,396,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period.

IJH stock opened at $251.29 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $253.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $223.12. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12-month low of $131.78 and a 12-month high of $268.10.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

