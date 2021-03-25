BCJ Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 935 VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

BCJ Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. High Falls Advisors Inc bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $866,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $15,289,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $384,000. WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 109,396.0% during the 4th quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 27,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,979,000 after acquiring an additional 27,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 517.0% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 3,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after acquiring an additional 2,890 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMH opened at $229.26 on Thursday. VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF has a one year low of $110.18 and a one year high of $258.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $239.29 and a 200-day moving average of $219.90.

Featured Article: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.