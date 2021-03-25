Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s FY2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:ORIC)

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2025 EPS estimates for ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Wednesday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Raycroft expects that the company will post earnings of ($3.28) per share for the year.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.38).

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on ORIC. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup lowered shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.00.

Shares of ORIC stock opened at $24.12 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.26 and its 200 day moving average is $29.40. ORIC Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $18.60 and a 52-week high of $40.81.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Strs Ohio lifted its position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 145.5% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 28.4% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $250,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $279,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Carl L. Gordon sold 7,673 shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.47, for a total transaction of $203,104.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 58,551 shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.04, for a total transaction of $1,934,525.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 195,499 shares of company stock worth $5,834,558 over the last ninety days.

About ORIC Pharmaceuticals

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for treatment of cancers. Its lead product candidate is ORIC-101, a small molecule antagonist of the glucocorticoid receptor, which has been linked to resistance to multiple classes of cancer therapeutics across various solid tumors.

