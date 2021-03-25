BCJ Capital Management LLC Makes New $81,000 Investment in ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP)

BCJ Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 10,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ProPetro during the third quarter worth $62,000. Boston Partners raised its stake in ProPetro by 36.1% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 385,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,851,000 after acquiring an additional 102,384 shares in the last quarter. DCM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ProPetro during the fourth quarter worth $828,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in ProPetro by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,746,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,197,000 after acquiring an additional 754,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in ProPetro by 11.0% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 57,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 5,699 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.51% of the company’s stock.

PUMP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded ProPetro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating on shares of ProPetro in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded ProPetro to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on ProPetro from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on ProPetro from $9.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.32.

ProPetro stock opened at $10.47 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.54 and a beta of 3.48. ProPetro Holding Corp. has a 12-month low of $2.01 and a 12-month high of $13.99.

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.24). ProPetro had a negative return on equity of 0.92% and a negative net margin of 3.76%. The company had revenue of $154.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. ProPetro’s quarterly revenue was down 64.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that ProPetro Holding Corp. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ProPetro news, insider Samuel D. Sledge sold 19,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.56, for a total transaction of $220,784.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,840 shares in the company, valued at $252,470.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ProPetro Holding Corp., an oilfield services company, provides pressure pumping and other related services. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services; and a suite of well completion and production services, including cementing, acidizing, coiled tubing, flowback, and drilling services. It serves the upstream oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the Permian Basin.

