29,987 Shares in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT) Acquired by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 29,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,069,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IQLT. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Financial Advisory Service Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $125,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 477.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 3,424 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 50.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares during the period. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $172,000.

iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $35.87 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.35. iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $24.17 and a 52 week high of $37.29.

