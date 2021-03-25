RH (NYSE:RH) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.29 EPS

RH (NYSE:RH) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $5.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.78 by $0.29, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $812.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $796.31 million. RH had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 354.62%. RH’s revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.72 earnings per share. RH updated its FY 2021

Shares of RH stock traded up $26.89 during trading on Thursday, reaching $512.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 427,380. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $485.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $437.43. The firm has a market cap of $10.45 billion, a PE ratio of 61.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.58. RH has a fifty-two week low of $84.61 and a fifty-two week high of $540.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of RH from $520.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of RH from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of RH from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of RH from $525.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of RH from $480.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $491.94.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, restorationhardware.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

