Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS) by 33.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,096 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF were worth $526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 61.2% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

NYSEARCA:VIS opened at $183.09 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $179.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $165.18. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a 52 week low of $102.34 and a 52 week high of $190.67.

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

