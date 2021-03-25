Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) Shares Purchased by Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 100.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,550 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,289 shares during the quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF were worth $407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 17,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 30,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 55.0% in the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF stock opened at $61.40 on Thursday. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a twelve month low of $57.27 and a twelve month high of $62.39. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $61.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.54.

