Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell Increases NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) Price Target to $80.00

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $68.00 to $80.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the medical device company’s stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 21.21% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on NUVA. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on NuVasive from $63.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of NuVasive in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded NuVasive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded NuVasive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on NuVasive from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.69.

Shares of NUVA opened at $66.00 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -300.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.36. NuVasive has a fifty-two week low of $42.98 and a fifty-two week high of $69.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The business’s 50-day moving average is $60.93 and its 200-day moving average is $53.57.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The medical device company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.04. NuVasive had a positive return on equity of 8.00% and a negative net margin of 0.84%. The firm had revenue of $291.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that NuVasive will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NuVasive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of NuVasive by 4,550.0% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,325 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,275 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of NuVasive by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NuVasive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, Cim Investment Mangement Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NuVasive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $222,000.

NuVasive Company Profile

NuVasive, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells procedural solutions for spine surgery. it provides surgical access instruments, including Maxcess integrated split-blade retractor system that enable less-invasive surgical techniques by minimizing soft tissue disruption during spine surgery; neuromonitoring systems, which use proprietary software-driven nerve detection and avoidance technology and its intraoperative neuromonitoring services and support; and specialized spinal implants to advance spinal fusion by enhancing the osseointegration and biomechanical properties of implant materials, including porous titanium and porous polyetheretherketone.

