Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell Increases NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) Price Target to $80.00

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $68.00 to $80.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the medical device company’s stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 21.21% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other research firms also recently commented on NUVA. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on NuVasive from $63.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of NuVasive in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded NuVasive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded NuVasive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on NuVasive from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.69.
Shares of NUVA opened at $66.00 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -300.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.36. NuVasive has a fifty-two week low of $42.98 and a fifty-two week high of $69.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The business’s 50-day moving average is $60.93 and its 200-day moving average is $53.57.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NuVasive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of NuVasive by 4,550.0% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,325 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,275 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of NuVasive by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NuVasive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, Cim Investment Mangement Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NuVasive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $222,000.
NuVasive Company Profile
NuVasive, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells procedural solutions for spine surgery. it provides surgical access instruments, including Maxcess integrated split-blade retractor system that enable less-invasive surgical techniques by minimizing soft tissue disruption during spine surgery; neuromonitoring systems, which use proprietary software-driven nerve detection and avoidance technology and its intraoperative neuromonitoring services and support; and specialized spinal implants to advance spinal fusion by enhancing the osseointegration and biomechanical properties of implant materials, including porous titanium and porous polyetheretherketone.
Featured Story: Net Income
Receive News & Ratings for NuVasive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuVasive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.