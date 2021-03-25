Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) Upgraded by Loop Capital to “Buy”

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) was upgraded by stock analysts at Loop Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $184.00 price objective on the conglomerate’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $160.00. Loop Capital’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 17.99% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on CSL. Longbow Research raised their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carlisle Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.86.

NYSE:CSL opened at $155.94 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $151.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $143.06. Carlisle Companies has a twelve month low of $97.55 and a twelve month high of $161.54. The company has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.96.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The conglomerate reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.33. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 7.91% and a return on equity of 14.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Carlisle Companies will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Karl Ted Messmer sold 13,022 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.18, for a total transaction of $1,955,643.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,178 shares in the company, valued at $2,729,972.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John E. Berlin sold 15,554 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.46, for a total transaction of $2,340,254.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,148,139.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSL. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Carlisle Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Carlisle Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Carlisle Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Carlisle Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Carlisle Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's Carlisle Construction Materials segment offers thermoplastic polyolefin, ethylene propylene diene monomer rubber, and polyvinyl chloride roofing membranes that are used on non-residential low-sloped roofs; roofing accessories, such as flashings, fasteners, sealing tapes, coatings, and waterproofing products; rigid foam insulation panels for roofing applications; specialty polyurethane products; vapor and air barriers, HVAC duct sealants, and hardware; and block molded polystyrene.

